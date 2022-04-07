Investors Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Xerox has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

