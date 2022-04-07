Investors Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

