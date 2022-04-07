Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.44. 141,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,312,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Invitae alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.