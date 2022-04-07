InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.33 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

