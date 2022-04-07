iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,710,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,655,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USHY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141,843 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.