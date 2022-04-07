iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,363,026 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

