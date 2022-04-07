iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) is Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,082,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,767,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 578,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,452,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 581,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

