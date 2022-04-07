iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.01 and last traded at $79.05. 18,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 142,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.