iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period.

LQDH stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $96.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81.

