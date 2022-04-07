iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $96.24 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

