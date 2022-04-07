iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,573 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,061,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,294,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,043,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 7,804,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

