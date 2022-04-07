iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.22. 105,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 32,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

