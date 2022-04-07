iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,155. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.62 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

