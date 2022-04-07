iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is XML Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $227.48 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

