iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 191,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.