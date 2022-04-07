iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,536,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,962,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

