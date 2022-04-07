iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.84. 4,133,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,026. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.