iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,347,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 816,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.37. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

