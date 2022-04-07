IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 12.6%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) rose 12.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.37. Approximately 204,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 172,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.
The company has a market capitalization of C$574.03 million and a PE ratio of -31.75. The company has a current ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 35.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39.
About IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO)
Further Reading
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.