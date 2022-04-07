Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ISDR opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

