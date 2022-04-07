ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $72.43 on Thursday. ITT has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ITT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

