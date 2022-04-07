IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $17.79

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $19.00. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,631. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.