IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 324.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.33) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 265.50 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 2,617,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04).

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.38), for a total value of £129,000 ($169,180.33).

IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.