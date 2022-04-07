J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $220.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $242.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,713,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.