J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “
OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $18.68.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
