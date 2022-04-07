Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.