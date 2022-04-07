Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,035,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,327,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.21. 6,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,931. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

