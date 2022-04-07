Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,882,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,799. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

