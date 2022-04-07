Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. KBC Group NV increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $255.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average is $248.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.21 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.