Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

