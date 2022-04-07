Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.54 million. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

