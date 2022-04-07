Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.