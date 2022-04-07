Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,405 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 653,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

