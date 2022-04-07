Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

