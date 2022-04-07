Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after buying an additional 115,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.92 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

