Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

PRMW opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

