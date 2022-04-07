Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE:ABG opened at $156.78 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.52. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

