James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $30.34

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $31.64. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.34.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.