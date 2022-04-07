Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Jason Wudi Sells 23,146 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70.

BATS JAMF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

