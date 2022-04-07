Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.30% of Citi Trends worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 102.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 125.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 208.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,304 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

