Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Trading Down 0.2%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.58 and last traded at $56.88. 10,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

