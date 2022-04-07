Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC cut TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.14.

TTE stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

