Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Weir Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Weir Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 2,160 ($28.33) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.38) to GBX 2,190 ($28.72) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,628.25.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

