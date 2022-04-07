Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Indivior PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Indivior in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Indivior alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Indivior stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Indivior has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Indivior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.