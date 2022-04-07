JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,490,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 824,410 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,129,000 after purchasing an additional 201,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.