JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.41

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.40.
JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)
