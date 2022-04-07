John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.