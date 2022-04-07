John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 66,314 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $16.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 133,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.