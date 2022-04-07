John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 66,314 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $16.30.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
