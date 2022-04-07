Jonathan Oringer Sells 28,337 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,605,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $2,032,191.63.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

Shares of SSTK opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 361.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $5,937,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 46.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

