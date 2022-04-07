Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 1,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 64,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. downgraded shares of Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.